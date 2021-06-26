18 Wounded Warriors spend a few hours on the river chasing 'the big one'

The group was also comprised of two Wounded Warrior Project Staff Members, and 20 local volunteer boat captains and mates.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The weather was a bit questionable, but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm of a group of wounded warriors who spent a few hours Saturday out on the river casting their lines into the water in hopes of landing the big one.

The event was a cobia fishing tournament produced and sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project. The organization says its purpose is: "To bring Wounded Warriors together for camaraderie and connect them with a new skill as well as with members of their community."

The group was comprised of 18 Wounded Warriors, 2 Wounded Warrior Project Staff Members, and 20 local volunteer boat captains and mates. The participants were on ten different boats.

The boats launched from the private residence of Chris and Susan North and their son Colt on the Poquoson River in Yorktown.

Wounded Warriors Cobia Tournament 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10



The participants headed out to the river at around 8 a.m. and spent several hours dodging rain and chasing fish before heading back to shore to enjoy a bar-b-que, and an opportunity to claim to have made the biggest catch and otherwise tell fish tales.

The Norths graciously offered their home to be the venue for the after-fishing Bar-B-Que and awards ceremony as well.