NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now and its parent company, TEGNA, are proud to announce the 2019 TEGNA Foundation Grant recipients in the Hampton Roads area.

The TEGNA Foundation is the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA, Inc.

Two nonprofit organizations in the Hampton Roads region were awarded $25,000 in community grants. Those grants will help in supporting the military community across the area by helping military children manage the effects of military life, and help make the transition between schools easier for them.

The 2019 recipients in the Hampton Roads area are:

Comfort Crew for Military Kids: The grant supports creating resources to comfort children managing the psychosocial effects of today’s military life. Their objective is to provide information and promote discussion through child-centered materials that speak to kids in their own language.

The grant supports creating resources to comfort children managing the psychosocial effects of today’s military life. Their objective is to provide information and promote discussion through child-centered materials that speak to kids in their own language. Military Child Education Coalition: The grant supports the local “MCEC Student 2 Student Program” which brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, support academic excellence, and ease transitions as students move in and out of schools.



13News Now featured these organizations in the 34th annual holiday special, “Holiday Salute, A Tribute to our Armed Forces”.

Community grants are determined by each TEGNA station and approved by the station’s general manager and the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. The donation amounts and nonprofit recipients vary depending on the unique needs and local priorities of that community.

For more information about the TEGNA Foundation, including its grant-making programs, click here.