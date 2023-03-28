2023 NAS Oceana Air Show set for September

NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi announced the return of the show Tuesday morning. It’s set to take place on Sept. 16 and 17.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The NAS Oceana Air Show is making its return to Virginia Beach in September 2023, officials announced Tuesday morning.

NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi announced the show's return during a Tuesday morning news conference.

The show is set to take place on Sept. 16 and 17, the second year back since a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Djunaedi said the Blue Angels, the flight demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, will once again make an appearance, along with the F-18 Rhino Demo Team, the Gladiators of VFA106 and the F-35C Demo Team.

This year’s theme is "50 Years of Women," honoring women in naval aviation and remembering the first six women who graduated from flight school and earned their Wings of Gold.