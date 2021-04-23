21-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper who died in training accident ID'd

Fort Bragg officials identified the paratrooper as Spc. Abigail Jenks, 21, of Gansevoort, New York.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg has identified the Fort Bragg paratrooper who died during a training operation Monday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

According to the station, the 82nd Airborne Division identified the paratrooper as Spc. Abigail Jenks, 21, of Gansevoort, New York.

The station reported Jenks was serving as a forward observer in Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd BCT.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks was completing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury.

“Spc. Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her. She will be dearly missed. We are ensuring every resource is available to her family and peers to help them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh, commander of the 1-319th AFAR.”

The station reported Jenks was a three-time volunteer who enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 2018 and was assigned to Fort Bragg as a paratrooper in June 2019.

“Spc. Abigail Jenks was a creative, hardworking, and confident Paratrooper. Her love for art, animals, and her friends reverberated wherever she worked,” said Capt. Brian Norman, Jenks’ battery commander. “Her compassion for fellow Paratroopers will be truly missed.”

According to Fort Bragg officials, Jenks awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.A

WNCN reported Jenks is survived by her parents. The incident is still under investigation.

