On this Day in 2001: Deadly Red Horse Squadron National Guard crash

The transport plane went down in Georgia on its way home to NAS Oceana, killing everyone on board, including 18 local airmen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 20th-anniversary memorial service that took place on March 3, 2021.

Thursday marks 21 years since the worst peacetime aviation disaster in National Guard history.

On March 3, 2001, 18 local members of the 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (Red Horse) Squadron as well as three Florida Army National Guard aviators were killed. Their C-23 Sherpa crashed in a cotton field near Unadilla, Georgia, as they were returning from Florida to NAS Oceana.

Military investigators blamed it on cargo displacement, which was said to have caused aircraft instability. But the general who ordered the investigation ruled that wind shear and powerful storms caused the plane to go down.

