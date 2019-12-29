HAMPTON, Va. — Airmen from the 27th Fighter Squadron returned from deployment in time to celebrate New Year’s with family.

The airmen returned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Sunday morning and were greeted by loved ones.

More than 150 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Virginia Air National Guard Airmen returned home from a six-month deployment from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

The deployment was the largest and fastest deployment of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors in aviation history, officials said in a news release.

The deployment marks the first time Raptors were sent to Qatar to support American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

"It was an honor to welcome our Airmen home this morning," said U.S. Air Force Col. David Lopez, 1st Fighter Wing commander.

"We’re proud of the work they did while deployed, and we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the 2-7 home soon."

PHOTOS: 27th Fighter Squadron Airmen at Joint Base Langley–Eustis return from deployment

