35 Navy SEALs fight Defense Sec. Austin's COVID-19 vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON — For 35 Navy SEALs, the fate of their careers could rest in the hands of the United States Supreme Court.

In March, the Biden Administration asked the Supreme Court to allow the Department of Defense to enforce its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for the unvaccinated Navy SEALs who have religious objections to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's vaccine mandate.

The SEALs' lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to reject that motion.

Mike Berry is an attorney with First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated to defending religious freedoms.

"I mean, it's just blatantly unconstitutional," he said. "And my response is, that is just textbook religious hostility."

Berry said his clients didn't expect the Navy to disrespect their religious convictions.

"I think it initially took them by surprise, and there was a lot of shock and disbelief," he said. "And then it turned to anger. I think, really, frustration and anger that, 'Why would our own government do this to us? Why would the Navy punish us just because our religious beliefs?'"

According to Navy data, as of March 16, more than 4,500 active duty sailors remained unvaccinated.

More than 3,300 of them have requested a religious exemption.

But so far, only one such exception has been granted -- and that, to a member of the Ready Reserve.