75 years after desegregation order signed, work remains in United States Armed Forces

People of color make up 40% of the military yet remain underrepresented in positions of senior leadership.

WASHINGTON — President Harry S. Truman forever changed the future course of history for America's military, when on July 26, 1948, he signed Executive Order 9981.

With the stroke of a pen, Truman abolished segregation in the armed forces and ordered full integration of all branches.

"Our nation is ever stronger today than it was yesterday. He planted to seeds of a military that provides opportunity, regardless of race, color, religion or national origin," said General Charles C. Q. Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, at a ceremony Wednesday at the Pentagon.

Although African Americans had served in the military since the Revolutionary War, it was segregated into Black and white units before the order.

And when they returned to civilian life, Black veterans faced harsh discrimination, especially in Southern states, which took the form of Jim Crow laws, poll taxes, and other measures designed to maintain a segregated society.

"President Truman's orders proceeded to rectify those wrongs," said Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

But even now, with more than 40% of active-duty service members being people of color, minorities are underrepresented in positions of senior leadership. And debate rages on Capitol Hill about the value of current diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the military.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks saluted what Truman started but noted that challenges remain.

"These decisions moved the entire nation closer to the promise of racial equality. But there is more work to advance this progress that we rightfully celebrate today," she said.