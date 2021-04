Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper who was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division died during training at Fort Bragg Monday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reported the 82nd Airborne Division will send a news release with more information after the family has been notified.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.