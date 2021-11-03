Top U.S. admiral warns of Chinese aggression

Adm. Phil Davidson tells House Armed Services Committee "the military balance in the Indo-Pacific is becoming more unfavorable for the United States and our allies."

WASHINGTON — Concerns about China's aggressive behavior are not new. U.S. military and intelligence officials have repeatedly warned of the danger.

On Wednesday, a top Navy Admiral told lawmakers: China is actively involved in disinformation, espionage, and cyber operations.

U.S. Indo Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson went before the House Armed Services committee with disturbing information.

"In stark contrast to our free and open vision, the Communist Party of China promotes a closed and authoritarian system through internal oppression and external aggression," he said.

China is expected to increase its defense spending by 6.8 percent in the coming fiscal year, and China could attempt to take control of Taiwan by the end of the decade, according to Davidson.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before then," he said. "And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact in the next six years.”

Davidson also said China could overtake U.S. dominance in global affairs and assume a world leadership role by 2050.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington), the committee's chairman, said, "I want us to be strong enough to deter China."