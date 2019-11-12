NORFOLK, Va. — Three fatal incidents on three different bases all in the same week, but completely unrelated.

"Although we have no reason to believe that any of these are linked, it is right to question it. We are, internal to the Navy, questioning it, and asking ourselves what can we do better to ensure that we remain safe," said Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Admiral Chip Rock.

Rock was talking about the shootings last week at Navy bases in Honolulu, Hawaii, Pensacola, Florida, and, a gate-runner who crashed killing a sailor at Fort Story.

It's all about force protection for the Navy's more than 330,000 active duty personnel and more than 270,000 civilian employees.

Rock said it is always a good time to analyze and wherever possible improve security procedures. These three fatal incidents underscore that need.

"Security is our top priority," he said. "Although I can't comment on the specific actions we're taking, I want the public to rest assured that we're doing all possible to make sure that we stay safe."

Because, in the end, while technologically advanced ships and jets are cool, what really matters is the safety and welfare of America's sons and daughters, the sailors.

Rock is confident the Navy will find the way forward

"Without a doubt, without a doubt," he said. "We always have and we always will."

