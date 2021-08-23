New proposed commission would look at war in Afghanistan, recent withdrawal

A bill has been drafted to create a 9/11 style commission to examine all the facts related to how the war started and how it is ending.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The lone Republican in the Hampton Roads Congressional delegation wants answers on Afghanistan.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) has joined forces with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York).

The two House Armed Services Committee members are introducing legislation to establish a "National Commission on the United States' Involvement in Afghanistan."

The nonpartisan panel -- modeled after previous national commissions such as the 9/11 Commission -- would be tasked with conducting a full review and producing a report on America's 20-year involvement in Afghanistan, studying everything from the initial military invasion in 2001, to the ongoing withdrawal.

"I think it needs to be broader than just what has happened in the last couple of weeks," said Wittman. "I think it needs to go all the way back to 9/11 of 2001, and, look at what happened during the course of events. You know, what's happened in Afghanistan -- what are the things we've accomplished? What have we not accomplished?"

Wittman is especially unhappy with President Joseph R. Biden's handling of the war's final chapter.

"I think by any measure, any objective measure, you would have to say that this withdrawal has been totally botched," he said.

But, it's not just Republicans who are slamming Biden.

The Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington) is being critical as well.