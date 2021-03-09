Military bases in US welcome more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees

General Glenn Vanherck said the military is gearing up to accept up to 50,000 refugees.

WASHINGTON — Eight U.S. military bases, including three in Virginia, are open and accepting evacuees from Afghanistan.

More than 25,000 Afghans have arrived state-side so far.

They are a mix of Special Immigrant Visa applicants and asylum-seekers, many of whom completed initial security checks in the Middle East or Europe before arriving here.

The head of U.S. Northern Command said the military is working to provide safe and secure temporary accommodations for 50,000 people, up from the current capacity of 36,000.

"This has been a massive military, diplomatic and humanitarian undertaking, one of the most difficult in our history, and, an extraordinary feat of logistics and global coordination under some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable," said General Glenn Vanherck, U.S. Northern Command commander.

He said the military is "honored and proud to assist these Afghan personnel."