As Taliban take over, and America's longest war ends, politicians trade barbs

Republicans blame Biden. Democrats say it was long past time to get out of Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — As the final curtain dropped on America's longest war, with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, politicians weighed in.

President Joseph R. Biden said: "We gave them every chance to determine their own fate. What we could not provide them is the will to fight for that future."

Former President Donald J. Trump in a statement Monday said, "Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States."

Fellow Republican, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) agreed.

"Listen, I think it's an unmitigated disaster," he said. "If you look at what should have been avoided in Afghanistan, and it wasn't avoided, because, there doesn't appear to be a plan."

But, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District) said the result was "inevitable," adding: "American troops cannot be asked to stay mired in an endless civil war."

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Virginia, 4th District) said: "There will be time for recriminations and justified tough questions on how this happened. For now, we must focus on the safety and security of the thousands of American troops being redeployed to Afghanistan."

And Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said he intends to use his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee to get to the bottom of what went wrong in the war's closing days.

"I hope to ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren't better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces," he said.

Many miscalculations were made through the years, and in recent days.

Some critics say that the United States over-estimated the ability of the NATO-trained Afghan Army to fight.

But one local international relations and foreign policy scholar thinks, it was a more fundamental mistake.

Old Dominion University political science professor Aaron Karp says the basic problem all along has been a misunderstanding of the Afghan culture.

And, he said, that goes a long way towards explaining why, in the end, the Afghan military offered no resistance to the Taliban.

"A lot of people in Afghanistan didn't believe in the country, Afghanistan, to them, is a set of lines on map," he said. "It's not a nation. They don't believe in it as a nation. And, they're not going die for it."

The war has been very costly to the United States, but mostly, in terms of lives lost.

The Associated Press reports 2,448 U.S. military personnel have been killed.