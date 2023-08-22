In wake of sexual assault scandal at Coast Guard Academy, new bill would provide protections to victims who come forward to report crime

A secret investigation found more than 100 assaults, but Coast Guard officials kept information covered up, and lawmakers are outraged.

WASHINGTON — A secret investigation called "Operation Fouled Anchor" into alleged sexual abuse at the US Coast Guard Academy uncovered a dark history of more than 100 rapes, assaults and other serious misconduct from 1988 to 2006 being ignored and covered up by high-ranking officials.

At a hearing in July, lawmakers expressed outrage.

"Coming forward to report sexual harassment or assault takes courage and bravery. But when those allegations are swept under the rug, it's insulting, retraumatizing and a further disservice to the victim," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said: "By not taking appropriate action to address past sexual misconduct at the Coast Guard Academy, the Coast Guard tragically failed to protect its most important assets: its people."

For her part, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan said she's "One hundred percent committed" to examining how the failures occurred and why the investigation was hidden.

"I, again, apologize to each victim, survivor and their loved ones. We failed to provide the safe environment that every member of the Coast Guard deserves.," she said.,