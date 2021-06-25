Air Force F-22 training unit to relocate to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

The unit was displaced following Hurricane Michael, and will now find a permanent home in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — The F-22 Raptor formal training unit is coming to Hampton, permanently.

Governor Ralph Northam welcomed the unit Friday, saying he's thrilled to have the unit join the commonwealth.

In 2019, Northam (along with Virginia's congressional delegation and general assembly members) urged the Air Force to select Joint Base Langley-Eustis as the new home for F-22 FTU.

The unit was originally at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, but it was displaced following Hurricane Michael.

“Home to a significant number of military installations with critical national security missions and operations, there is no place that welcomes service members more warmly than the Hampton Roads region. Langley-Eustis is the right choice, with the ideal environment to achieve the maintenance and supply efficiencies that are critical to successful F-22 squadron training," Northam wrote in a news release.

With the relocation comes 31 F-22 aircrafts, along with 16 other training aircrafts. There will be around 700 skilled military, contractor and civilian personnel relocating. They're bringing around 1,600 dependents with them.

The newcomers will be moving into communities near Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Currently, the base is home to the Virginia Air National Guard 192nd Fighter Wing which already operates F-22 aircrafts.

“Consolidating the F-22 FTU at Langley-Eustis is the sensible move, and will allow the Air Force greater training opportunities while ensuring that investments in Langley-Eustis and its infrastructure get the use for which they were intended,” said State Sen. Mamie Locke (Democrat, District 2). “This is important for our region and for the entire Langley-Eustis community.”