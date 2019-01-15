HAMPTON, Va. — As the government shut down inches closer to a month, local federal workers are growing more in need, and others are feeling more of a calling to help.

One of those groups is the United States Coast Guard.

"It's what we owe each other. I try to do what I can," said Kelsea Pernsteiner.

She's an Air Force veteran in Hampton, who has always strongly believed in helping others in need.

"A comedian once said that the only time you should look into your neighbor's bowl is to see if they have enough and so, I think regardless of circumstances, we should always be looking to make sure that our neighbor has enough," she said.

To make sure local Coast Guard families are fed this Tuesday night, she and a few other volunteers are preparing meals for them. It's free and meant to do more than just feed.

"Sometimes it's more than just the meal. It's the feeling that they're not forgotten and that the rest of the community is supporting them," said Pernsteiner.

It's the kind of support she said is near and dear to her.

A previous government shut down left her in the same situation as an Air Force member and it was other people's generosity that helped her through it.

"Seeing then the community in San Antonio getting together to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to feed the airmen really left an impression on me," she told 13News Now.

With donations coming in from local restaurants and volunteers, Pernsteiner hopes this meal to celebrate Coast Guard families can show that there's goodness out there, even during hard times.

"If we can do something, we should do something and I've always felt that way, that kindness is a universal language and it's our duty to help our fellow man and woman," she said.

She said they expect about 200 people at Tuesday's event.

It kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at the Bethel Manor Club House on 1000 Historic Trail in Hampton.