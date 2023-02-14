Thunderbirds looking for 'hometown hero' to fly in F-16 before Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show

HAMPTON, Va. — If you've ever dreamed of flying in an F-16, your wishes may come true before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show this year.
The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's demonstration squadron, are looking for a Hampton Roads hometown hero to fly in the backseat of the jet on May 5, a day before the air show begins.
Those who apply should "be a member of the Hampton Roads community who has had a major impact on the community in some way," according to the Thunderbirds' application.
The heroes might include, but aren't limited to:
- Wounded warriors (pending medical clearance).
- Someone who heroically saved a life.
- A renowned teacher.
- A community humanitarian volunteer.
- A local firefighter, paramedic, or police officer.
- One who mentors children or volunteers as a coach or tutor in a youth program.
- Someone who dedicates their life to working with at-risk children.
If you want to nominate someone to fly, the application is on Joint Base Langley-Eustis' website. The air show takes place on May 6 and 7.