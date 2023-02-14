x
Thunderbirds looking for 'hometown hero' to fly in F-16 before Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show

The demonstration squadron is looking for someone special to fly in the backseat of the jet before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show in May.
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abraham Essenmacher/Released
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Squadron fly in formation above NAS Oceana during the 2019 Air Show.

HAMPTON, Va. — If you've ever dreamed of flying in an F-16, your wishes may come true before the Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show this year.

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's demonstration squadron, are looking for a Hampton Roads hometown hero to fly in the backseat of the jet on May 5, a day before the air show begins.

Those who apply should "be a member of the Hampton Roads community who has had a major impact on the community in some way,"  according to the Thunderbirds' application. 

The heroes might include, but aren't limited to:

  • Wounded warriors (pending medical clearance).
  • Someone who heroically saved a life.
  • A renowned teacher.
  • A community humanitarian volunteer.
  • A local firefighter, paramedic, or police officer.
  • One who mentors children or volunteers as a coach or tutor in a youth program.
  • Someone who dedicates their life to working with at-risk children.

If you want to nominate someone to fly, the application is on Joint Base Langley-Eustis' website. The air show takes place on May 6 and 7.

