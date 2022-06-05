Navy: Service members hurt when helicopter makes 'hard landing' on JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, a public affairs officer for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said the three military members were taking part in joint training.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A helicopter made a hard landing at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Thursday afternoon, hurting three military service members who were on board.

The landing took place around 4:15 p.m. on Fort Story. Although public affairs officers did not provide any information on Thursday, Capt. Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler with U.S. Fleet Forces Command gave the following statement via email Friday morning:

U.S. service members, participating in a routine joint training exercise, were injured Thursday when their helicopter experienced a hard landing at a local military base in Virginia Beach at approximately 4:15pm. Three service members transported to local medical facilities remain hospitalized for treatment. The cause of this incident remains under investigation.