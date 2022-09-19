Emergency vehicles, 'Giant Voice' broadcast? Don't be alarmed. JBLE is running a drill Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, teams at JBLE are going to work through an "aircraft mishap" training. So if you see a bunch of emergency workers rushing there, don't fret.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — If you see a bunch of emergency workers rushing to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton on Tuesday, don't fret. They're running a drill.

The base reached out on Monday to let people know about the exercise.

On Sept. 20, teams there are going to work through an "aircraft mishap" training.

"The purpose of this exercise is to evaluate safety precautions, emergency response, checklists, and standard operating procedures should an aircraft mishap occur," the media advisory said. "There have been no indications of a changed threat environment."

You might hear them broadcasting messages with the "Giant Voice" system. If it's about a plane or helicopter, it's a drill.

The base didn't announce what time the exercise was set to start.