Armed forces to offer virtual Fleet Week

The Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will be hosting Fleet Week on social media for the first time ever, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

NORFOLK, Va. — The New York City celebration is going to look a little different this year.

For the first time ever, the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will be working together to celebrate Fleet Week online, starting May 20.

A release from the Navy said people would be invited to participate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the line-up, including live question-and-answer sessions, never-before-seen video tours of the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) and three Coast Guard cutters," the release said, "as well as an aerial tour of the Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a tall ship that is used to train Coast Guard cadets."