Armed forces to offer virtual Fleet Week

The Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will be hosting Fleet Week on social media for the first time ever, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Credit: U.S. Navy
180523-M-GL218-0296 MANHATTAN, N.Y. (May 23, 2018)Sailors and Marines salute while manning the rails of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) during the parade of ships marking the commencement Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2018. FWNY is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services and is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Guerra/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. — The New York City celebration is going to look a little different this year.

For the first time ever, the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will be working together to celebrate Fleet Week online, starting May 20.

A release from the Navy said people would be invited to participate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the line-up, including live question-and-answer sessions, never-before-seen video tours of the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) and three Coast Guard cutters," the release said, "as well as an aerial tour of the Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a tall ship that is used to train Coast Guard cadets."

The Navy spokesperson said celebrating online this year would allow patriots to honor the armed services while still staying safe and healthy during the global pandemic.

