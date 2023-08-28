Army under fire for not implementing Brandon Act

Parents of sailor who died by suicide want Army to follow Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force and put provisions of 2021 law into practice.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Army is being accused of "willful disregard " for the law.

The parents of a local sailor who died by suicide are demanding the Army follows the lead of the other branches of the military and immediately implement The Brandon Act.

The measure is designed to eliminate stigma and improve the referral process for service members seeking a mental health evaluation and allowing them to seek help confidentially.

The law is named after Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta who died by suicide in Norfolk in 2018.

The legislation was signed into law by President Biden in December 2021, as part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

It took more than 18 months, but in July of this year, the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force announced they were implementing the Act.

So far, the Army has not.

"It's gut wrenching to see that they haven't implemented it, and they don't seem to care about it." said Teri Caserta, Brandon Caserta's mother.

She and Brandon's father Patrick Caserta, who founded the non-profit Brandon Caserta Foundation, want action now.

"We want to work with them, we want to meet with the Secretary of the Army. We want to work with them to promote the Brandon Act and get this going. That's all we want," he said.

13 News Now reached out to the U.S. Army's Chief of Public Affairs Media Relations Division at the Pentagon for comment, but thus far has not received a response.