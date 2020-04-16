Army up to nearly 1,000 soldiers with COVID-19

Top leaders insist that the Army can defend the nation even with new training restrictions.

WASHINGTON — As of Thursday, April 16, the Army has 992 soldiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

That is just a fraction of the total force of more than one million regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve officers.

However, that was enough to prompt the Army earlier this month to pause basic training for new recruits to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Army is conducting a change of mission to focus on combating the COVID-19 pandemic. With this new mission, the Army will protect the force, posture the force to maintain global operational readiness, and support the national effort to fight against COVID-19.

"The Army will continue to fight this invisible enemy with unwavering resolve and unrelenting effort," said Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

At a Pentagon briefing Thursday, the Army's top leaders said they've implemented social distancing guidelines, required troops to wear face coverings and ramped up screenings and testing.

"I want to assure the parents and families of soldiers that even in this time of uncertainty, one thing remains true," said Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville. "We have a sacred obligation to take care of your sons and daughters and make sure they are ready to support and defend this nation and we have the right measures in place to do that."

McConville also said that even with the strict new health practices in place, robust training continues.

"And to adversaries that would do us harm, do not be mistaken. The United States Army stands ready to defeat any threat, just like we'll defeat this virus," he said.