At Newport News Shipbuilding, future USS Montana submarine ready to launch into the James River

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The recently christened Virginia-class submarine Montana (SSN 794) is ready to hit the water soon at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The future USS Montana submarine was transferred to the floating dry dock at the shipyard in preparation for its launch into the James River for the first time in November, according to a Huntington Ingalls Industries news release.

The three-day process began Oct. 3 when the 7,800-ton submarine was raised off its keel blocks and transported to the floating dry dock.

Once Montana goes into the James River, it will be moved to a pier so shipbuilders can test the submarine and crew certification.

The Virginia-class sub is a product of a unique partnership between Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut. The two companies, working together, have so far delivered 18 of the vessels to the Navy since 2004.