Leaders praise AUKUS partnership, which will result in Australia, UK getting Virginia Class submarines

The hope is the arrangement will lead to a more stable Indo-Pacific region.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia — It is hoped that a new trilateral partnership between the United States and two key allies is going to make for a safer world.

And it could contribute mightily to the Hampton Roads economy.

In an ever-dangerous world, for the United States Navy, it is all about who your friends are and building partnerships. That's what this new arrangement with the United Kingdom and Australia is all about.

The September 2021 enhanced security partnership is called "AUKUS," which stands for Australia, United Kingdom and United States.

The first step is a commitment to support Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy, such as the Virginia Class attack subs constructed in part at Newport News Shipbuilding.

"The Virginia Class submarine is like no other. It's quieting. Its ability to deliver high-end ordnance," said Admiral Daryl Caudle, U.S. Fleet Forces Commander, on Friday outside Newport News Shipbuilding.

Australia's Ambassador to the U.S. said the new subs will be a game-changer.

"It's big, but we are a country with big ambitions for the future. We're also a country which is mindful of what it takes to preserve strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, which we call home," said Dr. Kevin Rudd.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Seapower Committee, said AUKUS builds upon the long-established ties between the three allies.

"As important as this is for the technology, the Virginia Class subs, I would argue that the new chapter in the relationships between the U.S., UK, and Australia is every bit as exciting because it demonstrated the capacity of the United States and other like-minded democracies to form alliances," he said.

Under the plan, Australia will purchase three Virginia-class conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to replace its current fleet of diesel-electric subs set to retire.