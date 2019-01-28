HAMPTON, Va. — The long-time director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command's Aviation Integration Directorate was inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held Thursday at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

John L. Shipley served as the AID director since 1982, and he retired during the ceremony after more than 60 years of service to the nation.

“As a result of his planning and vision, the Department of Defense and the Army, in particular, have the most capable aircraft in the world. These aircraft and – most importantly – their crews are able to safely operate in extreme environmental and threat conditions. His accomplishments significantly benefit conventional Army aviation and other agencies by assisting with and transferring capabilities, where appropriate,” said Maj. Gen. Dough Gabram, command of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

Shipley was responsible for the development, acquisition, modernization, fielding, and sustainment of the U.S. Army’s Special Operations’ classified and unclassified aviation fleet.

Over the course of his career, Shipley received four Presidential Rank Awards, three meritorious and one distinguished. He also received the Order of St Michael Award, both in bronze and gold and the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Award.

The Hall of Fame was created in 2012 to honor and memorialize soldiers and civilians who made a significant impact to AMC and the Army.