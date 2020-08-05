F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to fly over Hampton Roads, Virginia as tribute to coronavirus frontline workers, others

The Air Force said the flyover is a salute to everyone on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to flatten the curve.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight will perform a formation flyover throughout Hampton Roads and other parts of Virginia on Tuesday, May 12.

The flyover will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Air Force said the flyover is a salute to everyone on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, "as well as those staying at home to 'flatten the curve' of the virus."

The formation will be led by Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander, along with two World War II P-51 Mustangs piloted by Jim Beasley Jr. and Andrew McKenna from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.

The flyover will take off from Joint Base Langley-Eustis. It will then proceed north to Richmond before returning south through Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, and finishing in Virginia Beach.

The F-22 Demo Team and Joint Base Langley-Eustis will release a flight map with city arrival times on their social media pages.

“I’m honored to represent JBLE, the 1st Fighter Wing and the Virginia Air National Guard with this flyover saluting those that are keeping our communities safe during this difficult time,” Maj. Gunderson said in a news release.

“We hope they will accept this historic flyover as a small token of gratitude for all they’re doing to fight our common enemy. We can’t thank them enough for their sacrifice and service.”

The flight time and duration are subject to change due to weather and maintenance.

Virginia residents should watch from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

Citizens should also maintain social distancing and follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to avoid large gatherings.