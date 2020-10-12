Biden nominates retired Army General Lloyd Austin for Secretary of Defense

The retired four-star general would become the nation's first African American to lead the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON — To lead the nation's 2.1 million active and reserve troops as the 28th Secretary of Defense, President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired Army General Lloyd Austin, calling the West Point graduate, "a man of great decency and a man of dignity."

"In my judgement, there is no question that he is the right person for this job at the right moment, leading the Department of Defense at tis moment in our nation's history," said Biden.

Austin took the stage to talk about the nomination Wednesday.

"If confirmed by the United States Senate, it will be be my sincere honor and privilege to return to the department, and to lead the great service members and civilians in accomplishing the mission of ensuring our nation's security," Austin said.

Never, in the 244-year history of the country, has an African American been picked to lead the Pentagon. Austin would be the first.

"Without a doubt, he's a model of success, he's certainly a very positive role model," said Old Dominion University Professor of Political Science and African American Studies, Michael Clemons.

Clemons is disappointed it's taken this long, but said he was excited Austin is being offered the chance.

"I think it's certainly timely and very much needed," he said.

Austin faces one big hurdle in Congress, with federal law requiring a Defense Secretary to be out of uniform for seven years. He just retired in 2016.

A waiver would have to be granted. The last time that happened was with retired Marine Corps General Jim Mattis in 2017.