Biden taps Navy admiral to be Joint Chiefs vice chairman

Admiral Christopher Grady currently heads the U.S. Navy's Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Navy Adm. Christopher Grady to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Grady currently heads the U.S. Navy's Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va. If confirmed he would become the nation's number two military officer, replacing Air Force Gen. John Hyten. Hyten is retiring later this month.

Grady is a native of Newport, Rhode Island, and is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Under Grady's command, Fleet Forces is responsible for more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 100,000 service members and government personnel.