Biggest vets groups step up pressure on Trump to fire Wilkie

WASHINGTON — The nation’s six largest veterans groups are calling on President Donald Trump to immediately fire Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie over the mishandling of a congressional aide’s allegation of a sexual assault at a VA hospital.

In a letter to the White House, the groups said they had lost all confidence in Wilkie’s ability to lead the government’s second-largest department following a blistering audit last week that found he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically.