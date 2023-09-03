Bill to pull U.S. forces from Syria defeated in House

The measure proposed by Rep. Matt Gaetz would've required President Biden to remove U.S. troops within 180 days.

WASHINGTON — An effort to pull U.S. troops from Syria has failed.

A bill from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) would have directed President Joe Biden to remove the estimated 900 U.S. military members from Syria within 180 days.

"Congress has never authorized the use of military force in Syria,” Gaetz said in a statement upon introducing the bill last month. “The United States is currently not in a war with or against Syria, so why are we conducting dangerous military operations there? President Biden must remove all U.S. armed forces from Syria.”

The Department of Defense first deployed troops to Syria to fight the Islamic State group in 2014.

Opponents argued that Gaetz's measure could allow a dismantled Islamic State group to reorganize and endanger the U.S. and its allies.

The bill was defeated on a 321 to 103 vote in the House.

Among those who voted "no" was Virginia 2nd District Rep. Jen Kiggans.

In a statement, she said: "It is strategically important for the United States to maintain a strong foothold in the region."