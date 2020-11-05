Bill would aid troops facing two lease payments from Pentagon's Stop Movement order

Home and auto leases would be canceled if the COVID-19 order prevents personnel from making a move to a new permanent duty station.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tens of thousands of military moves that were planned have been put on pause. Families who had already signed a new lease at their next duty station have been stuck paying for two homes.

Lawmakers say an expansion of the Service Members Civil Relief Act is needed to give the nation's 1.3 million active-duty military members new legal protections from problems associated with the COVID-19 crisis.

At issue is the Pentagon's coronavirus stop-movement order issued on March 1 by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The update would allow troops who have signed a lease for a new home to terminate that lease if a stop-movement order for more than 30 days is issued and they are unable to occupy the property.

The change also applies to vehicle leases.

"What are people supposed to do when they're stuck in limbo?" asked House Veterans Affairs Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, 2nd District). "We certainly have heard from constituents in our area who are stuck. They might be here in Hampton Roads and have orders to say, Japan, but they can't pick up and move right now with the families and they're trying to navigate not only the normal process of a military move but having to do it under these unusual circumstances without a clear timetable."

Luria is an original co-sponsor of the bill. It has bipartisan support.

House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-California) said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has strained budgets for service members and their families as a result of DoD’s stop movement order. These families are stuck, unable to relocate to their new duty station while getting double-billed and paying rent twice over. By helping slow the spread, these military families have suffered unintended financial hardship due to their service. That’s why I’m proud to support this permanent legislative fix to expand SCRA protections and help relieve the financial burden on these service members.”