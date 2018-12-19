NAVAL STATION OCEANA, Va. (WVEC) — The Blue Angels are expected to perform at the NAS Oceana airshow in 2020.

However, according to DefenseNews, if the U.S. Defense Department gets hit with sequestration again in 2020, the Navy’s famous flight demonstration team won’t be hitting the air show circuit.

READ MORE: Navy brass told lawmakers the return of sequestration would be devastating

Sequestration would bring about $90 billion in cuts overall and about $54 billion in cuts to the Department of Defense. Sequester-level budget caps are scheduled to return next October 1, with the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020.

A schedule for the Blue Angels' show schedule was released, and they are slotted to perform 61 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2019, and 56 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2020.

The NAS Oceana airshow will host the Blue Angels September 19 and 20, 2020, depending on the budget.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. They inspire a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.

For a full Blue Angels schedule, click here.

