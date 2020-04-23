Blue Angels taking flight over Hampton Roads

The Pensacola-based flight demonstration team will fly over Norfolk and Virginia Beach as part of "Operation America Strong" in honor of healthcare workers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy's Blue Angels are flying across the country to show support for healthcare workers.

The Pensacola-based flight demonstration team will fly over Norfolk and Virginia Beach as part of "Operation America Strong."

"What we are doing is paying tribute to our front-line healthcare workers confronting COVID and it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak," President Donald Trump said in making the announcement Wednesday.

The Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds will perform joint shows over several cities, including New York and Baltimore.