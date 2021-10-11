Virginia Beach-based retailer aims to give back to fellow vets on Veterans Day

Born Primitive said it will donate all profits on Veterans Day to four military and first responder charities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to living military vets who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.

One local company -- co-founded by an active-duty member -- is doing just that, in a very generous and tangible way.

It's the Virginia Beach-based online patriotic fitness and leisure apparel retailer Born Primitive. On Veterans Day, the company will donate 100 percent of all profits from all sales to four military and first responder charities: the Navy SEAL Foundation, the Adaptive Training Foundation, the Best Defense Foundation, and, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Active duty Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon said it is the honor of the company he co-founded to do whatever it can to help fellow members of the military community and other heroes.

"I think it's important to back what we say with action," he said. "I think there's a lot of brands out there who say they're this or that. If we are a patriotic fitness apparel brand, what are we actually doing about it? And I think this is just another way we can show our commitment to those in uniform."

Fifty percent of Born Primitive's salaried employees are either veterans, military spouses, or former first responders.

Clearly, they have already given so much in their lives. Now, this Veteran's Day, they want to give back more.