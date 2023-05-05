Department of Defense implements the Brandon Act

In the next three months, the military will work on the exact procedures for officers and supervisors so everyone can get mental health care when needed.

NORFOLK, Va. — More service members could get better mental health care. It's the result of a law inspired by the death of a Norfolk-based sailor.

On Friday, Pentagon Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gil Cisneros signed a policy to implement the Brandon Act. It's named after Brandon Caserta, who took his own life in 2018. His family said his mental health suffered due to bullying and hazing.

They fought to get this law passed to prevent future tragedies.

Under the Brandon Act, if a service member seeks mental health services or self-reports a problem, they're supposed to get a mental health evaluation and confidential help outside the chain of command.

In the next three months, the military will work on the exact procedures for officers and supervisors so everyone can get mental health care when needed.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine applauded the DoD's move but said there is still more work to do.

"While today is a step forward, I’m going to keep working to strengthen mental health resources for servicemembers in this year’s upcoming defense authorization bill," Kaine said in a statement.