It took 55 years, but family of Vietnam War hero finally receives Naval officer's Bronze Star Medal

LT (J.G.) Bill Collins, Jr. led 109 combat patrols and 38 firefights.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy bestowed some long-overdue and posthumous honors upon a Vietnam War hero.

His name was Lieutenant Junior Grade William "Bill" James Collins Jr., or "Rip" as he was called by his fellow "Swifties."

In 1967 and 1968, Collins served at the age of 26 as the officer-in-charge of Patrol Craft Fast, Coastal Division 11 and conducted 109 combat swiftboat patrols and 38 firefights in shallow and hazardous waters in the Republic of Vietnam.

On Friday, 55 years later, Collins' widow Stella accepted her late husband's Bronze Star Medal (with Combat Distinguished Device) for meritorious service. It is the nation's 10th-highest military award of valor.

Collins' daughter was thrilled.

"I think he would just be overwhelmed that experience is finally being recognized because it wasn't at the time," said Jacqueline Collins Kilduff.

Members of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's modern-day Maritime Expeditionary Security Force at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story say they are inspired by Collins' deeds and were grateful to render him honors.

"We jumped at the opportunity to be able to honor Lieutenant Junior Grade Collins and his family," said Command Master Chief Clayton Alek-Finkelman of Maritime Expeditionary Group 2. "I think we have a great responsibility to honor the past because it's an important part of who we are today."