US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East

Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla got a friendly reception from the Armed Services Committee.

WASHINGTON — The Army general tapped to take over as top U.S. commander in the Middle East is warning senators that if Russian invades Ukraine, it could create broader instability into the Middle East, including Syria.

But he also says Iran remains the key threat to U.S. and allies in the region.

Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla testified at a confirmation hearing Tuesday that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command region, including in countries needed by the U.S. to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.

Kurilla is a combat-hardened officer with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.