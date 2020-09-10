Ceremony honors return of transportation crews at JBLE

Two U.S. Army General Frank S. Besson-Class Logistics Support Vessels and their crews arrived at Third Port at JBLE, marking a 22-year milestone.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thursday was a beautiful day for a homecoming as military members were welcomed back to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Newport News.

The base held a ceremony to honor the crews of the Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross (LSV 5) and the SP4 James A. Loux (LSV 6), manned by the 411th and the 335th Transportation Detachments.

They had been on deployment, transporting supplies and equipment in the CENTCOM area of operations within the Persian Gulf.

"These two U.S. Army watercraft units provide a significant capability for supporting Army and Joint Forces in achieving operational reach, freedom of action, and prolonged endurance," said Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, deputy commanding general - support, USARCENT. "Over the past two decades, the 411th and 335th Transportation Detachments have significantly enhanced U.S. Army Central's expeditionary capabilities by deploying forces, distributing personnel and materiel, sustaining forces for extended durations, and retrograding materiel for CENTCOM. We are all extremely proud of the tremendous dedication and superb accomplishments of our professional Army Mariners!"