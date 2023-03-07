Former Navy SEAL connects retired service dogs with military veterans

The founder of Frog Dog K9, Dale McClellan, said his dog Storm made such an impact on his life, he had to share the experience with others.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — K9 units work alongside humans to protect and perform some of the most dangerous jobs from bomb detection to surveillance to clearing buildings.

The dogs can suffer the same mental and physical trauma their human counterparts deal with, but they can also be a big part of healing for hurting veterans.

Dale McClellan, a former Navy SEAL in Chesapeake, has experienced this. His dog, Storm, made such an impact on his life that he had to share the experience with others.

"[Storm] lowers a lot of my concern with my environment in things that I do," McClellan told 13News Now.

He explained that people suffering from a traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder — whether it's firefighters, police, military or law enforcement — experience a heightened state when out doing things.

"[Storm] has my six," McClellan said. "She is constantly doing things and that makes me less concerned and less anxious."

McClellan founded the nonprofit organization Frog Dog K9 to help connect military veterans with retired service dogs. These dogs can provide home protection, retrieve prosthetic limbs, assist in mobility, rebuild trust and communication, detect depression and seizures, and bring peace and companionship.

K9 therapy is a treatment method that uses the connection between people and dogs to enhance physical and/or emotional healing.

Once a dog is connected with a handler, they bring them both to their facility for more training with the lead K9 trainer to help complete the placement and teach the handler how to move forward with their new companion.

"Usually it's a matter of training the handler," McClellan said. The animal for the most part, instinctually understands what to do. It's a matter of getting the handler to encourage it to do those things. Or to be consistent in the way you are delivering those commands to the dog."

They make sure handlers have answers to important questions like, "How do I get through the airport? How do I get through the metal detector? What do I do when I am in a restaurant? What is the best behavior and movement to have good conduct with the animal?"

And their services don't end when an animal is successfully placed.

Some of their most important work takes place in the following weeks, months and years. Every few months, Frog Dog K9 hosts events for the dogs and handlers, bringing in professional counselors for the handlers and providing services for the dogs.

The dogs get health checks from veterinarians, they are groomed, and may even get a massage. It may sound extreme, but a disabled vet may have some physical difficulty in providing some of this for their dog.

Frog Dog K9 is about healing. They have plans to enhance and expand their facilities and their capacity to help even more veterans and their service dogs. But their upgrades will require financial support.