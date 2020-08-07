Chesapeake military contractor pleads guilty to stealing equipment from Afghanistan base

Wednesday, a Chesapeake military contractor plead guilty to his role in stealing $300,000 worth of equipment from a base in Afghanistan in 2015.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Today, a Chesapeake military contractor plead guilty to his role in stealing $300,000 worth of equipment from a base in Afghanistan, between April and July of 2015.

In front of a magistrate, Larry Green, 43, admitted to working with others to steal generators and a truck from the base in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

A release from the Department of Justice alleges Green and his co-conspirators sold this equipment to an Afghani middleman, who sold it to unknown parties.

The release also said Green admitted to driving the truck off the base, and helping create falsified identification papers to let non-military members onto the base to steal the generators.

The Department of Justice said this "compromised the security of U.S. military and civilian personnel on the military installation."

Green was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud and steal more than $300,000 from the United States, one of stealing valuable property from the country, and one of aiding the submission of false statements.