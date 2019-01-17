NORFOLK, Va. — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story creatively replenished their sand dunes with old Christmas trees.

Sailors retrieved over 140 trees from the landfill on Wednesday and used them to replenish the dunes.

The Environmental Department completed this task with sailors from Sailors from Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 and Amphibious Construction Battalion Two.

The trees were donated by local military personnel.

PHOTOS: JEB Little Creek sand dune replenishment

By putting trees onto the sand dunes, it helps protect valuable training areas and recreational areas. The trees' needles are especially good at collecting sand, which native plants fill on once the dunes are built up.

The project also helps keep the trees out of landfills.

In the past 12 years, over 2,400 trees have been recycled into the JEB Little Creek dunes.