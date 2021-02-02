Hampton Roads Navy installations to participate in annual security exercise

It's designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

NORFOLK, Va. — Navy bases all around Hampton Roads are conducting a yearly security exercise.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain runs through February 12, 2021. It's not a response to any specific threat but tests the U.S. Navy's ability to respond to one.

You may see or hear more security activity around the military installations, and you may also have to deal with some extra traffic because of it.

"Our installations and local government partners work very closely together to help mitigate unnecessary disruptions to local traffic and services," said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "But during the exercise, we ask everyone to plan accordingly and allow for extra time when commuting to one of our bases."

Updates and information about potential impacts from the exercise can be found on Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's Facebook and Twitter pages.