SAN DIEGO — Actor and director Clint Eastwood visited Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Saturday to meet with U.S. Marines, sailors and base residents at the base theater for an advanced showing of his new movie, “Richard Jewell,” which is in theaters Friday.

In an interview with an official at the base, Eastwood was asked if he had anything to share with the members on the base.

"I think it's great. I see this and I'm proud I got a chance to play a Marine, even though I'm not qualified to be a Marine at this present time," Eastwood said.

Raised during WWII, Eastwood said whenever they did a movie based on the Marine Corps he was right there. "I have a great appreciation for the Marine Corps," he said.