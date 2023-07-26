Coast Guard commander relieved of command in North Carolina

The U.S. Coast Guard said Captain Matthew Baer has been reassigned due to a "loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties."

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A U.S. Coast Guard commander in North Carolina was permanently relieved of command.

In a news release from the 5th District Mid-Atlantic, the Coast Guard said Captain Matthew Baer has been reassigned due to "loss of confidence in his judgment and ability to fulfill his assigned duties."

Baer was temporarily relieved last month pending the results of an administrative investigation and permanently relieved this week. The Coast Guard has not said what exactly that administrative investigation entails.

Captain Tim List is now taking over as Sector North Carolina commander.