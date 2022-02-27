Coast Guard: Crew member medevaced from container ship off North Carolina coast

An aircrew, which included a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, took the woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crew member onboard a container ship sailing of the North Carolina coast had to be airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk after suffering from an injury while working, according to the military branch.

A call placed shortly before 4 a.m. to watch standers at the Coast Guard District Five Command Center in Portsmouth said that a woman had seriously injured her hand while working in the engine room of a container ship, known as Ivar Reefer.

The ship was 57 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, when she was hurt.

An aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, took the woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.