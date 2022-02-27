x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Coast Guard: Crew member medevaced from container ship off North Carolina coast

An aircrew, which included a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, took the woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crew member onboard a container ship sailing of the North Carolina coast had to be airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk after suffering from an injury while working, according to the military branch. 

A call placed shortly before 4 a.m. to watch standers at the Coast Guard District Five Command Center in Portsmouth said that a woman had seriously injured her hand while working in the engine room of a container ship, known as Ivar Reefer

The ship was 57 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, when she was hurt. 

An aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, took the woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. 

At this time, there is no update on her condition. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Coast Guard medevacs injured container ship crew member