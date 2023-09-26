Coast Guard Cutter Forward returns home following 78-day deployment

While at sea, the crew of the Forward conducted military exercises alongside Canadian forces in the North Atlantic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) is returning home to Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The crew has spent the last 78 days patrolling the North Atlantic Ocean. While at sea, they also partnered with allied nations as part of the Canadian-led military exercise called "Operation Nanook 2023."

Before coming home, the Forward hosted several Indo-Pacific heads of state during the 2023 U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit in Baltimore, Maryland.