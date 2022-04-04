Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following 50-day patrol

The Harriet Lane will now undergo a nine-month planned maintenance and upgrade period at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) returned home to Portsmouth on Monday following a 50-day patrol of the Atlantic, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The USCG said the Harriet Lane patrolled the southeast coast of the United States and as far south as the northern coast of Cuba and as far east as The Bahamas.

The ship performed migrant interdiction and search and rescue operations while on patrol.

"I remain in awe of this steadfast crew," said Cmdr. Ben Goff, commanding officer of the Harriet Lane. "They answered the call on multiple occasions during our patrol, ensuring safety of life at sea while preventing illegal entry into the United States."