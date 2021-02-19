Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following eastern Pacific drug patrol

During its patrol, the Harriet Lane seized 980 kilograms of cocaine and 1,600 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $40 million.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) is back home after returning from a 71-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific earlier this month.

During its patrol, the Harriet Lane seized 980 kilograms of cocaine and 1,600 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $40 million. Seven suspected drug smugglers were also detained.

“I could not be more proud of the crew of Harriet Lane for their perseverance and operational success amid the continued pandemic,” said Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, commanding officer of the Harriet Lane. “The crew flawlessly executed COVID-19 mitigation protocols leading up to and during the deployment to remain healthy and operationally ready throughout.”