Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns from eventful deployment

The medium endurance cutter conducted migrant interdictions and rescued one distressed boater.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the approximately 100 men and women of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare, as far as deployments go, this one was relatively short: 69 days. But during that time, they did big things.

The medium endurance cutter interdicted seven different migrant vessels attempting dangerous journeys to the United States. Legare's crew processed, cared for, and repatriated a total of 116 migrants.

During the patrol, Legare also worked alongside other Coast Guard assets to protect the safety of life at sea, including rescuing a man after his 37-foot sailing vessel became disabled 86 miles off Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"It's been two and half months of a lot of action, a lot of excitement, and a lot of good opportunities to do the Coast Guard mission: rescuing people in need of help and protecting our maritime borders. It's been wonderful," said Commander Jeremy Greenwood, Legare's Commanding Officer.

"So for us, everything is about life on the sea, and every life we're able to save at sea, we count that as a win," said Maritime Enforcement Specialist First Class Mike Zimmerman.

"I joined to save lives. I feel like we're definitely doing that every day, going out and doing our job," said Machinery Technician Second Class Zacharias Martinez.

Family members were just happy to get their loved ones back home.

"I can't even explain the pride and the joy," said Carol Paget, mother of one of the Legare crew members. "It's just unbelievable. I'm going to cry . You're going to make me cry. It's awesome."